Tires slashed and other reports

Police received a report at 9:14 a.m. Monday of tires that were slashed on a 2008 Honda Accord at 210 E. Front St. Damage was estimated at $200.

2 arrested on warrants

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ashley Rose Dunkleberger, 23, on a warrant at 4:06 p.m. Monday at 83068 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward.

Deputies served Charlie Morris, 52, with a warrant at 5:01 p.m. Monday in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 10:24 a.m. Monday of a hit-and-run crash at 116 S. Washington Ave. The reporting party was unsure when the damage occurred.