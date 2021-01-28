Window smashed out of van and other reports
A window was reported smashed out of a van at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at 1224 St. John Ave. Damage was estimated at $400.
1 served warrant
Police served Terra Jane Morgan, 47, with a local warrant at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Garage broken into
A garage was reported broken into at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday at 119 Morningside Road. A bike was taken.
Illegal dumping reported
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday of someone who illegally dumped storm dorms and other items on 770th Avenue
Tire slashed
A tire was reported slashed on a vehicle at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday at 2009 Greenwood Drive.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Wayne Robert Miller, 43, on a warrant out of Steele County after a traffic stop at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Avenue. He was also cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.
Assault reported
Police received a report at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday of an assault that reportedly occurred the night prior on St. John Avenue.
