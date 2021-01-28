January 28, 2021

Window smashed out of van and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:06 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

A window was reported smashed out of a van at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at 1224 St. John Ave. Damage was estimated at $400.

 

1 served warrant

Police served Terra Jane Morgan, 47, with a local warrant at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Garage broken into

A garage was reported broken into at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday at 119 Morningside Road. A bike was taken. 

 

Illegal dumping reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday of someone who illegally dumped storm dorms and other items on 770th Avenue

 

Tire slashed

A tire was reported slashed on a vehicle at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday at 2009 Greenwood Drive. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Wayne Robert Miller, 43, on a warrant out of Steele County after a traffic stop at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Avenue. He was also cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance. 

 

Assault reported

Police received a report at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday of an assault that reportedly occurred the night prior on St. John Avenue. 

