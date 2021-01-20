Woman injured in crash on Interstate 90 near Bricelyn

A woman was injured in a crash on an icy portion of Interstate 90 Tuesday morning near Bricelyn.

According to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Paula Wertjes, 54, of Bricelyn was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

A press release stated Wertjes was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger and was entering eastbound I-90 at the 134 entrance ramp, when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, which was pulling a trailer, that was driven by Daniel Nelson, 48, of Truman.

Wertjes had to be extricated from her vehicle. The seriousness of her injuries is unknown.

Nelson was not injured.

Bricelyn Amublance Service and Bricelyn Fire Department assisted the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office with the crash.