5 from Lake Mills, 1 from Northwood-Kensett qualify for state wrestling

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa — Alex Beaty and Elijah Wagner won individual titles and three other Bulldogs qualified for the state meet Saturday to lead Lake Mills to the Class 1A District 4 title.

Beaty won both of his matches at 145 pounds, and Wagner did the same at 182.

Northwood-Kensett’s Drake Tiedemann won the 160-pound division and also advanced to the state finals.

Other Lake Mills qualifiers for the state meet, which begins Thursday in Des Moines, were: Dalton Thorson (138 pounds), Brett Peterson (152), and Casey Hanson (160).

Lake Mills finished the 14-team tournament with 92 points, 12.5 ahead of second-place Central Springs. Northwood-Kensett finished ninth with 27.5 points.

In addition to a deep lineup wrestling for individual honors, Lake Mills will also complete in the team dual finals on Wednesday.

Bulldogs send five

Beaty (34-3 overall) and Wagner (31-2) each recorded pins in their semifinal matches and were comfortable winners in their district final matches.

Beaty beat McKade Munn of Nashau-Plainfield 11-5, while Wagner posted a 8-0 major decision victory over Riceville’s Drew Fox.

Lake Mills’ other qualifiers advanced to the district finals, and two won true second-place matches to qualify for state.

Thorson (34-4), wrestling at 138, posted wins in his semifinal and second-place matches.

Peterson (32-7 at 152) won by pinfall and no-contest. He lost in the final by a 6-5 decision to Riceville’s Lawson Losee.

Casey Hanson (35-2, 160) lost a 7-3 decision to Northwood’s Tiedemann in the final. Hanson won his other two matches on Saturday by pinfall.

Three other Bulldogs competed in Clarksville.

Kinser Hanson (32-9) won his third-place match but dropped two others at 106, while Lucas Humphrey (113) and Jack Ramaker (132) were 0-2 on the day.

Vikings send one

Tiedemann improved to 40-7 on the season with a win over Hanson in the 160-pound final. The junior won his semifinal bout by technical fall.

Northwood-Kensett’s other district grappler, Treycen Rollene, went 1-2 at 120. He won his third-place match over Zach Howes of Central Springs by pinfall.

State slate

Lake Mills competes in the team dual tournament on Wednesday. The No. 4-seeded Bulldogs take on No. 5 Woodbury Central from Moville. The consolation and championship rounds are later that day.

The individual tournament runs Thursday through Saturday.

The first round for Class 1A is at 9 a.m. Thursday, the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Friday, and the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Saturday’s action begins at 10 a.m., with the finals scheduled for 6 p.m.