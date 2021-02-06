Across the Pastor’s Desk: The antidote to corruption is Jesus

Ever since the disobedience of Adam and Eve, there has been much corruption in this world. (Think about the world prior to the flood of Noah’s time!) We have seen much corruption in our political and corporate systems lately. Of recent concern is the proliferation of what is often referred to as the “cancel culture.” Simply put, the cancel culture is the movement typically by those who call themselves “progressive” to cancel or silence those who have differing views, usually Biblical and/or conservative views. The cancel culture is a corruption of our constitutional right to free speech as well as our right to freedom of religion. This should concern every freedom-loving American.

But what I mainly want to focus on in this article is the truth that we all have a tendency toward corruption because we are all sinners by nature. In Psalm 51:5, David writes, “For I was born a sinner — yes, from the moment my mother conceived me.” (NLT) Paul writes in Romans 3:23, “For everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard.” In John 2:24-25 we read, “But Jesus didn’t trust them, because he knew human nature. No one needed to tell him what mankind is really like.”

Our corrupted and sinful nature is the main spiritual problem that we all have. And because of this corrupted nature, we can be spiritually blind to the truth. We may think that we are on the right path and are believing the right things, but we may be totally deceived. This is especially true if we are following the trends of culture rather than the truths of Scripture.

The antidote to corruption and our sinful nature is Jesus Christ, and the truth and grace that he offers us. The Bible says that Jesus came into the world “to save his people from their sins.” (Matthew 1:21) Jesus was the atoning sacrifice for our sins (I John 2:2), and he was “full of grace and truth.” (John 1:14) We receive his grace when we genuinely confess our sins (I John 1:9) and trust in Jesus as our Savior (Romans 3:25). The Scriptures are then our guide regarding what to believe and how to live. Paul writes in II Timothy 3:16-17, “All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right.”

It shouldn’t surprise us that corruption is widespread in our world. Jesus said that shortly before he returns, “Sin will be rampant everywhere, and the love of many will grow cold. But the one who endures to the end will be saved.” (Matthew 24:12-13) May we allow the truth and grace of Jesus to guide our hearts and minds so that we may overcome the sin and corruption with which we all struggle. And may we also keep our nation in our prayers.

Kent Otterman is chaplain of Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea and pastor of Round Prairie Lutheran Church of rural Glenville and Faith Lutheran Church of London.