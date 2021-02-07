AD FOR BIDS – JOB 2102
Advertisement For Bids
City Of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, Minnesota
Edgewood Avenue,
St Peter Avenue, Stanley
Avenue, & Ulstad Avenue
Reconstruction Project
City Project Number: 2102
The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 PM, March 2, 2021, for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment to install the following estimated quantities:
5,122 CY Common Excavation
5,269 Tons Aggregate Base, Class 5
2,294 Tons Bituminous Paving
21,476 SF 4” Concrete Walk
6,737 LF Curb & Gutter Design B-624
7,207 SF 6” Concrete Driveway Pavement
7,486 SY Sodding Type Lawn
1,230 LF RCP Storm Sewer Replacement
3,397 LF C900 Watermain w/Tracer Wire
3,196 LF PVC Sanitary Sewer Replacement
100 Each Water Service Replacement
100 Each Sanitary Sewer Service Replacement
BIDS CLOSE 3:00 PM, March 2, 2021
Plans, specifications, and proposals are available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 7549612, for a $20.00 nonrefundable fee. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007 for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed planholders will be allowed to bid this project.
A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.
The City Center is currently locked to limit contact with the public due to COVID-19. Contractors are encouraged to submit bids via mail or parcel service to: Attn: City Clerk, City of Albert Lea, 221 E. Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Contractors wishing to submit a bid in person prior to the bid opening must contact the Engineering Department at (507) 377-4325 to arrange a time to do so. The 3rd Floor entrance (Clark Street side) to the City Center will be unlocked from approximately 2:30pm until 3:15pm the day of the bid opening to allow for bid submittal and public viewing of the bid opening. Seating will be spaced appropriately to allow for adequate physical distancing.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.
Patrick Ian Rigg
City Manager
DATED: February 6, 2021
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 6th day of February, 2021
