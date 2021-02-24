Ag organizations partner to save lives

Over the past 50 years, more than 900 cases of grain engulfment have been reported in the U.S., with a fatality rate of 62%. In 2019, there were 38 documented grain entrapment cases, representing a 26.7% increase over 2018, according to a press release.

Americana Insurance Group of Albert Lea and Wells and Nationwide are partnering with KC Supply Co., The National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) and many others to increase awareness of the dangers of flowing grain and to bring visibility of advancements in safety procedures and technology that can help save lives through this exciting annual event.

Timed to heighten awareness of the dangers of grain bins in a period when many farmers and grain-handling operations are planning for the upcoming season, this weeklong event will help raise awareness of the dangers of grain bin entry and emphasize a zero-entry mentality if proper entry procedures aren’t followed.

People are encouraged to check out articles at GrainBinSafetyWeek.com that highlight how to prevent grain bin accidents, maintain grain quality and prepare for an emergency rescue. Access resources are also available that include videos, risk management tools and website links to learn about the dangers of grain handling and storage and what you can do to follow best safety practices.

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dan Neenan, NECAS director, will be on Facebook Live demonstrating a grain bin rescue. Farmers and commercial grain handlers can gain insights into grain rescue practices.

Nominate your local fire department rescue tube contest

Nationwide is teaming up with NECAS, KC Supply Co. and others to award emergency first responders with grain rescue tubes and hands-on rescue training to help save lives.

2021 marks the eighth year of Grain Bin Safety Week and the contest. Since its inception, the contest has received nearly 5,000 nominations and has awarded grain rescue tubes and hands-on rescue training to 152 fire departments across 29 states. To date, tubes have been used to save the lives of four individuals.

To enter, provide your name, postal and email addresses, the name and address of your local fire department or emergency rescue team, and a one-page description of how the local fire department or rescue team and rural community would benefit from grain entrapment training and a rescue tube. Be sure to include how they plan to share the tube and training with nearby departments. Official rules can be found at nationwide.com/GBSWContestRules.

Completed nominations can be emailed to agcontest@nicc.edu or mailed to NECAS, Grain Bin Safety Contest, 8342 NICC Dr., Peosta, IA 52068, or submitted online.

For more information about or to participate in Grain Bin Safety Week 2021, go to grainbinsafetyweek.com.