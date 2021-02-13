Albert Lea wrestling splits another set of duals

The Albert Lea wrestling team took on Mankato West and No. 5 ranked Blue Earth Area Thursday night on the road.

Yet again, the Tigers split the duals, handily defeating the Scarlets 59-18, but falling the to the Buccaneers 37-28.

In the dual against Mankato West, Albert Lea picked up 11 total wins, while dropping just three matches.

Eighth graders Logan Davis and Brody Ignaszewski started the night with back-to-back pinfalls at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively. Davis got his in the third period, while Ignaszewski picked one up in the second period.

Sophomore Aivin Wasmoen kept the winning streak going with a 13-5 major decision at 120 pounds and junior Carter Miller won his match at 126 pounds via a 8-6 decision.

No. 3 ranked 138 pounder, Cam Davis, got a pinfall win at 132 pounds and senior Tucker Ericksmoen followed that up with a pinfall victory of his own at 138 pounds.

Senior Joey Flores lost his match at 145 pounds via pinfall in the first period. However, teammate Triton Cox got the Tigers back on the winning track with a 9-0 major decision at 152 pounds.

Sophomores Luke Moeller and Kadin Indrelie, junior Henry Eggum and senior Caleb Talamantes then notched four consecutive falls to wrap up the win over the Scarlets.

No. 7 ranked 160 pounder, Talamantes picked up the fall in the first period, and it was his 125th career victory.

Junior Adam Semple lost his match via pinfall at 220 pounds. The Tigers lost the 285 pound match by forfeit.

The second dual started out well for Albert Lea. Freshman Michael Olson and Wasmoen came away with back-to-back wins. Olson won by fall at 106 pounds and Wasmoen won by a 12-2 major decision at 113 pounds.

Ignaszewski lost a 5-1 decision at 120 pounds, but Miller redeemed him with 6-1 decision at 126 pounds.

Cameron Davis picked up another fall at 132 pounds, and Flores lost by pinfall at 138 pounds.

Ericksmoen won a 4-2 decision before the Tigers went on a three match losing streak. Cox, Eggum and Moller all dropped their matches, cutting the game to 22-19 in favor of the Tigers.

Talamantes won by fall to extend the lead, but a three-match losing streak to end the dual put the Buccaneers on top for good.

The Tigers move to 8-8 on the season and will be back on the mat Thursday, taking on Owatonna and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.