Area Learning Center standout student
Jocelyn Galarza
Age: 17
Family: My son, Jesiah, who is 7 months old and also my mom, four sisters and one brother.
Elementary: I went to Halverson Elementary.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Lein because of all the nice things she did for me.
Favorite book/author: “Stolen Children” by Peg Kehret
Activities: I volunteer at The Rock.
After high school I want to be a cosmetologist.
Advice to younger students: If you always compare yourself to others, you will never find out who you are.
