February 27, 2021

Jocelyn Galarza is this week's Standout Student at the Area Learning Center. Provided

Area Learning Center standout student

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

Jocelyn Galarza

Age: 17

Family:  My son, Jesiah, who is 7 months old and also my mom, four sisters  and one brother. 

Elementary: I went to Halverson Elementary.

Favorite teacher:  Mrs. Lein because of all the nice things she did for me.

Favorite book/author:  “Stolen Children” by Peg Kehret

Activities:  I volunteer at The Rock.

After high school I want to be a cosmetologist. 

Advice to younger students: If you always compare yourself to others, you will never find out who you are.

