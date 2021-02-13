BD MEETING – JANUARY 19, 2021

Adjourned Meeting Of

The County Board

January 19, 2021

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday January 19, 2021. Members present: Commissioners Edwin and Herman in person, with Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, and Forman via Zoom.

Commissioner Forman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda presented with the addition of two items under County Administrator. Motion seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21–018 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A). Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

The Commissioners Herman, Edwin and Forman had no updates regarding Board Committees. Commissioners Belshan and Shoff provided Board Committee updates.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-019 Approving 2021 Renewal of Legal Services Agreement with Rinke Noonan to Provide Legal Counsel to the Freeborn County Drainage Authority. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 20-020 Approving Freeborn County Crop Damage Rate for 2021 – Not Planted Freeborn County Drainage Ditches. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 20-021 Freeborn County Crop Damage Rate for 2021 – Standing Crop Freeborn County Drainage Ditches. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 20-022 Approving Three Oak Vineyards & Winery, Bancroft Township Liquor License. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-023 Accepting a Donation to the Freeborn County CVCC from Anita Kes. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-024 Approving the Purchase of Service Agreement between Freeborn County Human Services and Brian Vold. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

At approximately 8:53 a.m. the Board Chair called for the opening of the Final Hearing for County Ditch #15.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; Resolution 21-025 Approving the Redetermination of Benefits Pursuant to Minnesota Statues 103E.351. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; Resolution No. 21-026 Continuing Public Hearing. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. the Board Chair declared that the Final Hearing on CD 15 be continued.

Commissioner Shoff asked if there was any other public items to be addressed and there was none.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-027 Board Appointments to Various Committees and Organizations. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-028 Minnesota Housing – Minnesota City Participation Program Joint Powers Agreement. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the appointment of Commissioner John Forman to serve as the designated Freeborn County Board member on the Freeborn County COVID/Cares Act round 2 funding decision making committee which includes a member from the City Council and a member from the Economic Development Board. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken with Commissioners Edwin, Forman, Herman and Belshan voting yea and Commissioner Shoff abstaining. The Chair declared the motion approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following motion; MOVED, approving to set a Workshop on February 9th, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. in the Administration Conference Room and via Zoom as permitted. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following: RESOLUTION No. 21–029. Approval of Claims General Fund $565,773.51; County Road & Bridge $148,698.79; Human Services $112,906.20; Public Health $111,677.87; Capital Improvement $42,129.66; County Ditch $28,118.71; Trust & Agency $144,393.71; Payroll Clearing Fund $7,086.29; Turtle Creek Watershed $138.00; Recorder’s Clearing $1,465.00; Tax Collection Fund; $550.00; Septic Loan Fund $46.00; FUND TOTALS $1,162,983.74

Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 72

Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $8,005.38

Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 10:24 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021.

By:

Christopher N. Shoff

Chair

Attest:

Thomas Jensen

Clerk/Administrator

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 13th day of February, 2021