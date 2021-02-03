BOARD MEETING NOTICE/AGENDA FEB ’21

Shell Rock River

Board Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) will conduct the monthly board meeting via teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(1) on February 9, 2020 at 8:30AM. The meeting will be recorded and available via www.shellrock.org. Members of the board may participate by electronic means as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(3) at which time the following matters will come before them:

Minutes of the January 14, 2021 SRRWD Regular Board Meeting

Minutes of the February 1, 2021 SRRWD Personnel Committee Meeting

January 2021 Treasurer’s Report Subject to Audit

January 2021 Project Fund Treasurer’s Report Subject to Audit

Authorize Payment of Claims

Authorize Payment of Project Fund Disbursements

Motion to Approve Personnel Committee’s Recommendation for Cost of Living Adjustment

Effective February 15, 2021

Resolution 2021-01 Execute Option Agreement for Glenville Property

As the SRRWD is closed to the public, anyone wishing to address the SRRWD Board of Managers during the public comment section of the meeting should submit their comments in writing no later than 4 p.m. the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Written comments are to be directed to Andy Henschel, Administrator. Shell Rock River Watershed District 214 W. Main St. Albert Lea, MN 56007; or by email to Andy.henschel@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 3rd day of February, 2021