Campus notes: Area college students receive honors

Alexandria Technical and Community College

Lauren Herrmann of New Richland was named to the dean’s list at Alexandria Technical and Community College for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher in the fall semester 2020.

Augustana University

Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, announced the students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).

The following students from the area were recognized:

Erika Bute of Alden

Madelyn Carstens of Albert Lea

Camryn Keyeski of Albert Lea

Madison Lindely of Albert Lea

Lexie Simon of Albert Lea

Samantha Skarstad of Albert Lea

Hamline University

Hamline University student Noah Hanson of Albert Lea was named to the College of Liberal Arts dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and maintain a full course load.

Kirkwood Community College

Robyn Bowman of Lake Mills was recognized on the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Kirkwood Community College. To be on the dean’s list, students have to achieve a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 560 students to its president’s list and 566 students to its dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.

Students on the president’s list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester and earned a grade point average of 4.0.

Students on the dean’s list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester and earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.

Area students named to the M State president’s list and dean’s list are the following:

• Erik Theusch, Alden, dean’s list

• Courtney Madsen, New Richland, president’s list

Minnesota State University, Moorhead

Three area students were named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement in fall semester 2020.

Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

Local students included the following:

Seth Chapek, Myrtle

Naomi Retallick, New Richland

Louis Wagner, Clarks Grove

Northland College

Dah Nay Htoo of Albert Lea, a senior at Northland College was named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2020-21 term.

To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.”

Rochester Community and Technical College

Carter Czapiewski of Albert Lea was among more than 600 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the dean’s list for fall semester ending this past December.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits in the same semester, and achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.

University of Sioux Falls

Dakota Callahan of Clarks Grove was one of more than 600 students to be named to the University of Sioux Falls’ fall 2020 dean’s list. Callahan is majoring in biology.

To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire congratulated 2,986 students named to the fall 2020 dean’s list, including the following from the area:

Bailey Sandon, Clarks Grove

Lawren Deml, Ellendale

Mallory Baumann, Emmons

Emma Barnd, Wells



University of Wisconsin-River Falls

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls announced 1,995 students were named to the fall semester 2020 dean’s list honoring.

To be named to the dean’s list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average.

The following area students were recognized:

Alana Skarstad, Albert Lea

Megan Linn, Alden

Kayley Camerer, Ellendale

Lacey Nelson, Ellendale

Madeline Phillips, Hartland

Kallie Spooner, Hartland

Evan Dobberstein, New Richland

Amy Groskreutz, Wells

Adam Skov, Wells



University of Wisconsin-Superior

The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Lennon Shimon of Albert Lea to the dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).

Wartburg College

Wartburg College named 517 students to the 2020 fall term dean’s list, including four from the area: Cael Boehmer of Lake Mills, Alexandra Groe of Lake Mills, Carson Rygh of Lake Mills and Samuel Yoon of Albert Lea.

The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.