Cold wind chills to continue through Tuesday morning

Though the wind chill warning is set to expire Monday morning, chilly temperatures are expected to linger in the area a few more days.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory from 9 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday with wind chills as low as 35 below zero possible.

Much of the state has been under a wind chill warning since Saturday night with wind chills reaching as low as 40 below zero in Albert Lea Sunday morning.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The weather agency advises people to avoid outside activities if possible and to wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves, when outdoors.

The National Weather Service states even during the warmest hours of the day Monday, wind chills are expected to range between 15 and 25 degrees below zero. Actual temperatures are forecasted to be around 8 degrees below zero.

Overnight Monday, temperatures are expected to drop to 24 degrees below zero with wind chills as low as 38 degrees below zero possible Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to rebound to one degree on Tuesday and improve to 12 and 13 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.