February 23, 2021

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

By Staff Reports

Police received a report of a counterfeit $20 bill at 7:30 a.m. Monday at 609 E. Main St. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of theft by fraud at 1:14 p.m. Monday at 72897 220th St. Someone had reportedly stolen a check out of a mailbox and then whited it out and cashed it. 

Police received a report at 1:23 p.m. Monday of a forged check from the Manly Police Department. 

 

Mail tampered with

Police received a report at 5:09 p.m. Monday of mail that was reported tampered with at 1308 Frank Ave. A birthday card and a check were missing from a mailbox and just the empty envelope was left behind.

 

Lock broken on door

A lock was reported broken on a door at 1:52 p.m. Monday at 439 Lakeview Boulevard. The incident reportedly happened over the weekend.

 

Scam reported

Police received a report at 4 p.m. Monday of a possible scam involving gift cards. 

 

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 7:40 p.m. Monday at 2708 Bridge Ave. 

 

Hit-and-run crashes reported

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 1:52 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run crash. The incident reportedly happened sometime in the last week. 

Police received a report at 12:03 p.m. Monday of a vehicle that was sideswiped at 1020 W. William St. Damage was estimated at $2,300. 

 

 

