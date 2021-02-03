Court Dispositions: Dec. 16

Freeborn County District Court

Terrance Gustaf Book, 27, 801 Cedar Ave. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees: $280.

Dustin James Kashus Corr, 21, 404 Court St. Count 1: Theft, take/use/transfer movable property non-consent. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees: $75.

Ermalinda Flores Guerrero, 49, 2304 Forest Ave. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees: $75.

Samantha Marie Haukoos, 30, 1604 Richway Dr. W. Count 1: Theft, take/use/transfer movable property non-consent. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees: $75.

Stephanie Antoinette Hill, 52, 920 Front St. W. Unit 209. Count 1: Theft, take/use/transfer movable property non-consent. Local confinement 90 days. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees: $380.

Rebecca Sue King, 42, 517 E. 4th St. Apt. 3. Count 1: Domestic assault. Supervised probation 6 months.

Tyler Allen Murphy, 20, 321 ½ Sibley St. Apt 2. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 2 days. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees: $390. Count 2: Feeling a peace officer. Dismissed. Count 3: Liquor consumption by persons under 21. Dismissed.

David Anthony Roe, 32, 1413 Frank Ave. Counts 1 and 2: Predatory offender registry violation. Dismissed. Count 3: Felony possession of a firearm. Sentenced to MN Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, 15 months. Fees: $80. Count 4: Offering forged check. Sentenced to MN Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, 13 months. To be served concurrently Fees: $80.

Luis Coronad Torres Velazquez, 37, 803 Garfield Ave. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Supervised probation 1 year.

Robert Benjamin Willaby, 34, 634 7th St. E. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Local confinement 90 days, stay for 90 days. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees: $280. Count 2: Proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Axel James Dahlen, 30, 1912 2nd Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Local confinement 1 day, credit for time served 1 day. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees: $75.

Shalayna Dee Belden, 38, 908 17th St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees: $280.

Jose Manuel Fierro Soto, 37, 2920 51st St. E, Inver Grove Heights. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Fees: $280.

Ismael Fuentes, 20, 513 W. Main St. Apt. 1. Count 1: Speeding 96 in a 55. Fees: $380. Count 2: Instruction permit violation. Dismissed.

