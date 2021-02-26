COVID-19 update: 13 new cases in Freeborn County, 2 new hospitalizations

After six days of new COVID-19 cases in the single digits, Freeborn County reported 13 new cases on Thursday.

The new cases increase the county’s cumulative total to 2,780, of which 59 are considered active.

The new cases included one person between 15 and 19, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 50s, two in their 60s and two in their 80s.

Two new hospitalizations were reported, and the county’s total deaths remains at 23.

Across the state, 996 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 481,831. Of that total, about 13,000 are considered active cases and 265 people are hospitalized.

Seven new deaths were reported from six counties, including people ranging in age from late 40s to early 90s.

The state has now had 6,450 total cases.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 1,220 total cases

• Mower County: five new lab-confirmed cases, 4,007 total cases

• Steele County: six new lab-confirmed cases, 2,982 total cases

• Waseca County, two new lab-confirmed cases, two probable cases; 2,073 total cases

Across the state, 783,214 people had at least one vaccine dose, as of Tuesday, and 386,256 had the completed series.