COVID-19 update: 7 new cases in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, increasing the number of active cases to 60.

The county has had 2,798 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases included one person between 10 and 14, four people in their 30s and two people in their 40s.

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

Across the state, 826 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 483,790. Of that total, almost 14,000 are considered active cases and 263 people are hospitalized.

Thirteen new deaths were reported from eight counties, including people ranging in age from early 60s to early 90s.

The state has now had 6,475 total deaths.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 1,227 total cases

• Mower County: 13 new lab-confirmed cases; 4,027 total cases

• Steele County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 2,992 total cases

• Waseca County, seven new lab-confirmed cases; 2,086 total cases