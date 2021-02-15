February 14, 2021

COVID-19 update: Nearly 12% of Minnesotans have at least one vaccine dose; handful of new cases in Freeborn County

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 10:05 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

Nearly 12 percent of Minnesota residents have now received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as the pace of vaccinations in the state has ticked upward in recent days.

State health officials on Sunday reported nearly 39,000 more vaccine doses administered — the fourth-biggest single-day total on record. It was a drop from Saturday’s total — but slightly ahead of what was reported last Sunday.

Minnesota now ranks 24th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 28th the previous day. With federal vaccine shipments rising, the pace of vaccinations may increase in the coming days.

Officials have been emphasizing over the past weeks that the relatively low flow of vaccine supplies from the federal government is the main problem holding back the pace of vaccinations. There’s data to back that up.

Nearly 34 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older have now been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 data continues to offer reasons to be encouraged about the pandemic’s path. Key trend lines around the disease continued to move in the right direction — down.

Hospitalization counts remain steady at late September/early October levels. The trend line for known, active caseloads remains at levels not seen since late September.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

  • 6,376 deaths (seven new)
  • 473,567 positive cases (779 new), 459,525 off isolation (97 percent)
  • 6.97 million tests, 3.37 million Minnesotans tested (about 59 percent of the population)
  • 11.9 percent of Minnesotans vaccinated with at least one dose

About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

State officials continue to caution that the hopeful trends are still tenuous, noting the new virus strains arriving in the United States, including two cases of the Brazilian strain and 18 of the U.K. variant confirmed so far in Minnesota.

Cases spread across age groups, regions

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 89,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 47,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 36,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

People can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Cases are trending down across all regions of the state following a late December, early January blip.

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to fall from their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Thursday also acknowledged the need to ensure that vaccination opportunities be spread equitably.

Malcolm said the state will release data soon regarding vaccinations, race and ethnicity. Officials say they’re trying to improve the quality of data. Per state law, it’s been shared voluntarily, and so may be inconsistent.

South-central Minnesota update

Freeborn County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the cumulative cases to 2,716. Of that number, 53 are considered active cases.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, one new person was hospitalized, and no new deaths were reported.

The new deaths included one person between 15 and 19, one person in their 40s, one person in their 50s and two people in their 60s.

The following are updates about other area counties:

• Faribault County: six new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,181 total cases

• Mower County: one new lab-confirmed case, one probable case; 3,937 total cases

• Steele County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 2,944 total cases

• Waseca County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 2,031 total cases

 

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,124 27 1,151 33
Anoka 29,819 2,738 32,557 379
Becker 2,901 106 3,007 41
Beltrami 3,042 247 3,289 48
Benton 4,171 206 4,377 90
Big Stone 481 16 497 3
Blue Earth 5,665 58 5,723 34
Brown 2,298 51 2,349 37
Carlton 2,524 431 2,955 43
Carver 6,899 493 7,392 40
Cass 2,086 61 2,147 24
Chippewa 1,308 41 1,349 35
Chisago 4,529 301 4,830 43
Clay 6,597 138 6,735 84
Clearwater 669 37 706 14
Cook 116 2 118 0
Cottonwood 1,230 98 1,328 20
Crow Wing 4,972 115 5,087 80
Dakota 33,197 1,924 35,121 377
Dodge 1,471 17 1,488 4
Douglas 3,674 190 3,864 68
Faribault 1,167 14 1,181 16
Fillmore 1,334 16 1,350 8
Freeborn 2,693 23 2,716 23
Goodhue 3,728 57 3,785 65
Grant 460 8 468 8
Hennepin 94,049 4,229 98,278 1,569
Houston 1,493 54 1,547 14
Hubbard 1,521 61 1,582 39
Isanti 2,786 209 2,995 49
Itasca 2,960 47 3,007 45
Jackson 825 83 908 10
Kanabec 1,021 29 1,050 19
Kandiyohi 5,654 59 5,713 74
Kittson 355 40 395 21
Koochiching 603 12 615 11
Lac qui Parle 619 55 674 16
Lake 605 92 697 17
Lake of the Woods 202 8 210 1
Le Sueur 2,238 36 2,274 20
Lincoln 488 11 499 2
Lyon 3,009 97 3,106 43
Mahnomen 424 5 429 7
Marshall 710 31 741 15
Martin 1,776 46 1,822 27
McLeod 3,291 52 3,343 49
Meeker 2,009 32 2,041 33
Mille Lacs 2,140 85 2,225 46
Morrison 3,046 141 3,187 46
Mower 3,852 85 3,937 30
Murray 822 112 934 8
Nicollet 2,386 67 2,453 40
Nobles 3,709 104 3,813 47
Norman 425 6 431 8
Olmsted 11,420 76 11,496 84
Otter Tail 4,515 216 4,731 70
Pennington 981 176 1,157 16
Pine 2,598 164 2,762 16
Pipestone 957 42 999 24
Polk 3,157 223 3,380 62
Pope 762 14 776 5
Ramsey 40,369 1,795 42,164 787
Red Lake 290 48 338 4
Redwood 1,413 33 1,446 27
Renville 1,394 54 1,448 40
Rice 6,456 132 6,588 87
Rock 1,027 120 1,147 12
Roseau 1,608 114 1,722 17
Scott 12,172 666 12,838 104
Sherburne 7,957 617 8,574 73
Sibley 1,099 40 1,139 9
St. Louis 13,667 841 14,508 261
Stearns 17,820 697 18,517 199
Steele 2,924 20 2,944 11
Stevens 712 10 722 8
Swift 846 23 869 18
Todd 2,355 30 2,385 30
Traverse 235 62 297 5
Wabasha 1,825 13 1,838 3
Wadena 1,217 44 1,261 19
Waseca 2,012 19 2,031 17
Washington 20,507 1,011 21,518 249
Watonwan 1,115 9 1,124 8
Wilkin 614 43 657 10
Winona 4,056 43 4,099 48
Wright 11,215 1,010 12,225 113
Yellow Medicine 896 70 966 17
Unknown/missing 397 28 425 0
