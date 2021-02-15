COVID-19 update: Nearly 12% of Minnesotans have at least one vaccine dose; handful of new cases in Freeborn County

Nearly 12 percent of Minnesota residents have now received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as the pace of vaccinations in the state has ticked upward in recent days.

State health officials on Sunday reported nearly 39,000 more vaccine doses administered — the fourth-biggest single-day total on record. It was a drop from Saturday’s total — but slightly ahead of what was reported last Sunday.

Minnesota now ranks 24th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 28th the previous day. With federal vaccine shipments rising, the pace of vaccinations may increase in the coming days.

Officials have been emphasizing over the past weeks that the relatively low flow of vaccine supplies from the federal government is the main problem holding back the pace of vaccinations. There’s data to back that up.

Nearly 34 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older have now been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 data continues to offer reasons to be encouraged about the pandemic’s path. Key trend lines around the disease continued to move in the right direction — down.

Hospitalization counts remain steady at late September/early October levels. The trend line for known, active caseloads remains at levels not seen since late September.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,376 deaths (seven new)

473,567 positive cases (779 new), 459,525 off isolation (97 percent)

6.97 million tests, 3.37 million Minnesotans tested (about 59 percent of the population)

11.9 percent of Minnesotans vaccinated with at least one dose

About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

State officials continue to caution that the hopeful trends are still tenuous, noting the new virus strains arriving in the United States, including two cases of the Brazilian strain and 18 of the U.K. variant confirmed so far in Minnesota.

Cases spread across age groups, regions

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 89,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 47,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 36,000 total cases among those ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

People can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

Cases are trending down across all regions of the state following a late December, early January blip.

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts continue to fall from their late November, early December peaks, the data shows Latino people continue to be hit hard.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Thursday also acknowledged the need to ensure that vaccination opportunities be spread equitably.

Malcolm said the state will release data soon regarding vaccinations, race and ethnicity. Officials say they’re trying to improve the quality of data. Per state law, it’s been shared voluntarily, and so may be inconsistent.

South-central Minnesota update

Freeborn County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the cumulative cases to 2,716. Of that number, 53 are considered active cases.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, one new person was hospitalized, and no new deaths were reported.

The new deaths included one person between 15 and 19, one person in their 40s, one person in their 50s and two people in their 60s.

The following are updates about other area counties:

• Faribault County: six new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,181 total cases

• Mower County: one new lab-confirmed case, one probable case; 3,937 total cases

• Steele County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 2,944 total cases

• Waseca County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 2,031 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths