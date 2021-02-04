COVID-19 update: State, Freeborn County numbers trend steady

Freeborn County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, consistent with a steadying trend across Minnesota.

The county’s active cases stood at 132.

Four of the new cases were in people in their 40s, and three were in their late teens. The other cases were distributed among people ages 5-9, 10-14, 30s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.

There was one new hospitalization.

Freeborn has had 2,653 total cases and 24 deaths.

The following are updates on other area counties:

Faribault County: 0 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,138 total cases.

Mower County: 11 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,868 total cases.

Steele County: 15 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,885 total cases.

Waseca County: 6 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,976 total cases.

Minnesota reported 17 more deaths – none in south-central Minnesota – caused by COVID-19 Wednesday, along with 1,410 new cases.

