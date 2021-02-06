February 6, 2021

Daily COVID-19 update: 9 new cases in Freeborn County; new death reported in Waseca County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:03 pm Saturday, February 6, 2021

Freeborn County reported nine new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday and three new hospitalizations in the daily update from health officials.

The county has had 2,672 cumulative cases, of which 100 are considered active. No new deaths were reported.

The new cases included two people ages 5 to 9, two people 15 to 19, one person in their 30s, two people in their 50s and two people in their 60s.

Minnesota reported 1,030 new COVID-19 cases, increasing its cumulative total to 467,217. Of that number, about 15,000 are considered active cases and 362 people are hospitalized, including 82 in intensive care.

Seventeen new deaths were reported across the state, including one person from Waseca County, who was between 70 and 74. Seven of the people who died resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 6,289 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,966 people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on area counties:

• Faribault County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 1,145 total cases

• Mower County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 3,896 total cases

• Steele County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 2,899 total cases

• Waseca County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 1,992 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,116 30 1,146 33
Anoka 29,489 2,649 32,138 374
Becker 2,867 84 2,951 40
Beltrami 3,004 243 3,247 48
Benton 4,132 202 4,334 89
Big Stone 467 14 481 3
Blue Earth 5,555 53 5,608 34
Brown 2,219 51 2,270 35
Carlton 2,505 425 2,930 43
Carver 6,797 463 7,260 40
Cass 2,073 58 2,131 24
Chippewa 1,303 41 1,344 33
Chisago 4,439 288 4,727 42
Clay 6,576 131 6,707 83
Clearwater 662 34 696 14
Cook 115 1 116 0
Cottonwood 1,215 98 1,313 19
Crow Wing 4,915 103 5,018 79
Dakota 32,750 1,847 34,597 370
Dodge 1,439 15 1,454 4
Douglas 3,664 185 3,849 67
Faribault 1,133 12 1,145 16
Fillmore 1,310 16 1,326 8
Freeborn 2,651 21 2,672 24
Goodhue 3,670 54 3,724 64
Grant 451 7 458 8
Hennepin 92,963 4,037 97,000 1,548
Houston 1,459 53 1,512 14
Hubbard 1,503 53 1,556 39
Isanti 2,756 203 2,959 44
Itasca 2,904 45 2,949 45
Jackson 820 73 893 10
Kanabec 1,009 27 1,036 18
Kandiyohi 5,618 59 5,677 73
Kittson 350 38 388 21
Koochiching 600 12 612 11
Lac qui Parle 612 55 667 16
Lake 591 90 681 16
Lake of the Woods 201 7 208 1
Le Sueur 2,188 34 2,222 18
Lincoln 485 11 496 2
Lyon 2,998 94 3,092 42
Mahnomen 421 5 426 7
Marshall 694 21 715 15
Martin 1,721 41 1,762 26
McLeod 3,270 53 3,323 49
Meeker 2,004 31 2,035 33
Mille Lacs 2,125 85 2,210 46
Morrison 3,034 141 3,175 46
Mower 3,813 83 3,896 29
Murray 819 111 930 8
Nicollet 2,300 64 2,364 40
Nobles 3,681 100 3,781 47
Norman 424 6 430 8
Olmsted 11,210 74 11,284 83
Otter Tail 4,499 202 4,701 70
Pennington 945 104 1,049 16
Pine 2,581 161 2,742 16
Pipestone 951 42 993 24
Polk 3,140 217 3,357 62
Pope 748 13 761 5
Ramsey 39,938 1,740 41,678 778
Red Lake 280 45 325 4
Redwood 1,407 32 1,439 27
Renville 1,367 52 1,419 40
Rice 6,359 128 6,487 82
Rock 1,025 118 1,143 12
Roseau 1,567 113 1,680 17
Scott 11,986 616 12,602 103
Sherburne 7,868 599 8,467 71
Sibley 1,084 39 1,123 9
St. Louis 13,521 818 14,339 258
Stearns 17,712 680 18,392 198
Steele 2,879 20 2,899 10
Stevens 709 10 719 8
Swift 844 23 867 18
Todd 2,339 27 2,366 30
Traverse 233 61 294 4
Wabasha 1,798 13 1,811 3
Wadena 1,189 41 1,230 19
Waseca 1,974 18 1,992 17
Washington 20,204 977 21,181 246
Watonwan 1,080 9 1,089 8
Wilkin 608 40 648 10
Winona 4,017 41 4,058 48
Wright 11,096 985 12,081 110
Yellow Medicine 893 69 962 17
Unknown/missing 378 24 402 0
