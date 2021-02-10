FORE/JONES/21-113582

21-113582

Notice Of Mortgage

Foreclosure Sale

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 15, 2017

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL

AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:

$122,244.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Joann Jones, a single woman

MORTGAGEE:

Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100521370007004307

LENDER OR BROKER AND

MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR

STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Pacific Union Financial, LLC

SERVICER:

MidFirst Bank

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING:

Filed November 30, 2017, Freeborn County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number T115234, thereafter recorded in Abstract on November 30, 2017 as Document Number A530203

ASSIGNMENTS OF

MORTGAGE:

Assigned to: MidFirst Bank

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF

PROPERTY:

The land referred to in this Commitment is described as follows:

Tract 1:

The North 5 feet of Lot 3, in Block 11, Edina Manor, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds (now County Recorder) in and for Freeborn County, Minnesota, and lying and being the County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota, LESS AND EXCEPTING the West 130 feet thereof, also known as the East 69.75 feet of said Lot 3 in said Block 11, Edina, Manor.

Abstract Property

Tract 2:

Lot 18 in Block 1 in Edina Subdivision, being a Subdivision of Block 8, 9, 12, 14 and parts of Blocks 11 and 13 and vacated portions of Ninth, Tenth and St. Joseph Streets of Edina Manor as same is platted and recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds (now County Recorder) in and for Freeborn County, Minnesota, in Book 5 of Plats on Page 9A, subject to restrictions and reservations recorded in Book 3 of Torrens on pages 115-116 in the office of the said Register of Deeds (now County Recorder).

Torrens Certificate No. 8749

Tract 3:

The North 5 feet of Lot 19 in Block 1 in Edina Subdivision, a Subdivision of Blocks 8, 9, 12, 14 and parts of Block 11 and 13 and vacated portions of Ninth, Tenth and St. Joseph Streets of Edina Manor as same is platted and recorded in Book 5 of Plats on Page 9A in the office of the said Register of Deeds (now County Recorder) in and for Freeborn County, Minnesota.

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

1504 Edina Ave

Albert Lea, MN 56007

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION

NUMBER:

R34.049.2060 and

R34.050.0070 COT# 9479.0 AND 9480.0

COUNTY IN WHICH

PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Freeborn

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO

BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE

GOOD THROUGH

FEBRUARY 10, 2021:

$125,115.21

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

April 6, 2021, 10:00AM

PLACE OF SALE:

Sheriff’s Main Office

Law Enforcement Center

411 South Broadway

Albert Lea, MN 56007

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 6, 2021, or the next business day if October 6, 2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: February 2, 2021

MidFirst Bank

Assignee of Mortgagee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

BY ___________________

Melissa L. B. Porter –

0337778

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Joseph M. Rossman –

0397070

Attorneys for Mortgagee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

12550 West Frontage Road

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 10th, 17th, 24th, days of February & the 3rd, 10th & 17th days of March, 2021.