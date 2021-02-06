Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 17

Chad Jason Citurs, 49, 1614 Southview Lane. Count 1: Theft. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees, including restitution: $1,458.

Shannon Ray Forendt, 48, 722 Sheridan St. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jaycie Erica Martinez, 36, 909 Janson St. Apt 212. Count 1: Threats of violence. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed. Count 3: Fourth-degree assault, intentionally transfers bodily fluids. Local confinement 116 days. Credit for time served 116 days. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $75.

Errick Dehavon McKenzie II, 24, 1025 St. John Ave. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation. Local confinement 17 days. Credit for time served 17 days. Supervised probation 3 years. Fees $205. Count 2: Dismissed.

Jerry Robert Olson, 62, 800 4th St. Ave. S. No. 417. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Local confinement 10 days. Probation 1 year. Fees $130. Count 2: Uninsured vehicle, owner violation. Dismissed.

Ryan Patrick Stinnett, 21, 406 7th Ave. Apt. 4, Ellendale. Count 1: Theft, no consent. Local confinement 90 days. Fees $80.

Jeremiah Darwin Vanriper, 39, 1428 Academy Ave. Count 1: Theft, no consent. Dismissed. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 2: Proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Benita Velez, 31, 118 Front St. E. Count 1: Proof of insurance. Probation 1 year. Fees $75.

Jordan Faye Johnson, 35, 110 4th St, Lyle. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $75. Count 2: Speeding 51 in a 30. Fees $65.

Olivia Rose Keesling, 27, 1904 Bridge Ave. Apt. 208. Count 1: DWI. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 90 days. Stay 89 days. Credit for time served 1 day. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $605. Count 3: Driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Dakota James Norris, 21, 317 2nd Ave. SW, Wells. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees: $280.

Allison Marie Stoltz, 26, 308 SE Oak St., Brownsdale. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.