Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 21

Roberto Bustamante, 33, 1204 9th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Refuse to submit to chemical test. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI. Local confinement 90 days; stay 88 days; credit for time served 2 days. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees: $1,005. Count 3: Driving without a valid license. Dismissed. Count 4: Open bottle law. Dismissed.

Arlexxus Malik Ellerbe, 24, 525 Edgewood Ave. Count 1: Domestic assault. Dismissed.

Seth Galen Kilian-Bock, 25, 1309 E. Hawthorne St. Count 1: Fourth-degree damage to property. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic abuse, violate order for protection. Local confinement 90 days; credit for time served 47 days. Fees $205.

Emily Ann Torres, 24, 920 Front St. W., Unit 3. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Dismissed.

David Lester Villarreal, 35, 503 Johnson St. Count 1: DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 180 days; stay 179 days for 2 years; credit for time served 1 day. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: DWI. Dismissed.

Seth Donald Thompson, 20, 3460 Highway 30 E, Ellendale. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.