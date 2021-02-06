Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 24
Trevon Rashaud Wilkenson, 21, 716 Valley Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
You Might Like
Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 21
Roberto Bustamante, 33, 1204 9th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Refuse to submit to chemical test. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI.... read more