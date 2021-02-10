February 9, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 29

By Staff Reports

Published 6:15 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Ana Beatriz Chavez Salgado, 27, 1201 Gene St. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jesus Lara Rangel, 19, 2400 Esquire Ave. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180. Count 2: Driving an uninsured vehicle. Fees $200.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

