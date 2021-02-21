Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 17

Xue Lor, 24, 1525 Magnolia Ave. E. Apt. 12, St. Paul. Count 1: DWI alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 180 days; stay 179 days for 4 years; credit for time served 1 day. Supervised probation 4 years. Fees $580. Count 2: DWI. Dismissed.

Ricky Marquez, 53, 701 Water St. Unit 2. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Cole Lamont Matthies, 37, 1701 South Shore Drive. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Hayden Isaiah Stevens, 29, 1604 Richway Drive W. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Sam Allen Stout, 23, 201 Central Ave. S. Unit 3, Hollandale. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Tavares Aaron Walker, 37, 603 Freeborn Ave. Count 1: Domestic abuse, no contact order violation. Local confinement 90 days; stay 88 days for 1 year; credit for time served 2 days. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $455.

Veronica Barajas, 29, 316 Railroad Ave. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180.

Travis Allen Cameron, 40, 1908 Bimelich Lane. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 1: Fail to signal for turn. Fees $50.

Ochan Omot Ochogi, 23, 201 31st SW Unit 208, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Blake Joseph Rucker, 30, 255 Evenson St., Emmons. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $280.

Ortiz Guillermo Cruz, 21, 1st Ave NW, Austin. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Armon Deshawn Dalton, 20, 470 67th Ave. NE, Fridley. Count 1: Speeding 89 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Keyon Michael Dummer-Williams 23, 560 Court Road, Onalaska, Wis. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Jual Osbaldo Estrada, 30, 3420 S. County Road 1214, Midland, Texas. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Joseph Manasseh, 27, 2523 Logan Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Ronald Rozale Johnson, 24, 2716 Merrill St., Roseville. Count 1: Speeding 94 in a 70. Fees $220. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Chris Nowicz, 38, 1740 N. Maplewood Ave. Apt. 420, Ill. Count 1: Speeding 98 in a 70. Fees $280.

Agwa Ochan Obang, 21, 1706 3rd Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Speeding 79 in a 55. Fees $220.

Deandre Trayvon Peterson, 29, 6301 Caracas Court, Bakersfield, Calif. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Charley Salomon, 25, 420 9th St. NW, Mason City, Iowa. Count 1: Allowing illegal operation. Fees $180.

Cody Dean Schoultz, 30, 615 Elm Ave. E., Waseca. Count 1: Careless driving. Fees $180. Count 2: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.