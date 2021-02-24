Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 22
La Ba, 31, 309 Sheridan St. Count 1: Protection order violation. Local confinement 365 days; credit for time served 144 days; concurrent with another case. Fees $80.
La Ba, 31, 309 Sheridan St. Count 1: DWI alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 365 days; credit for time served 144 days; concurrent with another case. Fees $230. Count 2: DWI. Dismissed. Count 3: Failure to notify owner of damaged property. Dismissed.
Arnolodo Barrientos Jr. 42, 6385 Whispering Oaks Drive, Eden Prairie. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Commit to MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud 36 months; stay for 5 years. Supervised probation 5 years. Local confinement 13 days; credit for time served 13 days; Fees $80.
Dimitri John Clark, 25, 208 N. Grant St., Lake Mills, Iowa. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.
Robert Lee Jackson, 31, 1991 Marshall Ave. Unit 4, St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.
Shannon Troy Lee, 50, 1209 James Ave. Count 1: Third-degree burglary. Supervised probation 5 years. Local confinement 46 days; credit for time served 46 days. Fees $80.
Vidal Moreno, 50, 517 4th St. E. Unit 7. Count 1: Driving without a license. Fees $180. Count 1: Unregistered vehicle. Fees $300. Count 3: No proof of insurance $200.
Hector Olmedo, 30, 131 1 ½ N. Broadway. Count 1: DWI alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 365 days; stay 335 days for 4 years; credit for time served 2 days. Supervised probation 4 years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: DWI. Dismissed.
Leonel Olveda Jr. 20, 305 3rd St. E. Unit 5. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.
Antonio Luis Ramirez, 23, 821 Broadway S. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.
Kenneth James Savoy Jr., 32, P.O. Box 521. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.
Carl Mikkel Shayne Sundbert, 30, 302 Neubert Lane Unit B, Mankato. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $280. Count 2: Speeding 40 in a 30. Fees $40.
Robert Benjamin Willaby, 33, 634 7th St. E. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.
Cody Shawn Ash, 28, 250 Main St. E., Owatonna. Count 1: Driving without a license. Fees $180.
Traequan Sayla Bamlounghong, 26, 3823 14th St. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Speeding 70 in a 55. Fees $60.
Shane Michael Berg, 42, 210 3rd St. SE, Geneva. Count 1: Domestic assault. Unsupervised probation with monitoring 9 months.
Angelique May Heimemann, 45, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a license. Fees $180. Count 2: Speeding 65 in a 55. Fees $40.
Sashy Martinez, 35, 704 Valley Ave. Count 1: Driving without a license. Fees $180.
Qualita Gracie McClendon, 25, 308 Euclid Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.
Dustin Lucas Nesje, 26, NA. Count 1: Driving without a license. Fees $180.
Marlin Lee Risnes, 38, 300 16th St. NW Apt. 306. Rochester. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.
Romy Ann Wilder, 23, 490 Center Ave. S., Glenville. Count 1: Driving without a license. Fees $180.
Dajean Jerry Berry, 23, 1516 Evergreen Ave. Apt. B6, Des Moines, Iowa. Count 1: Speeding 106 in a 70. Fees $380. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.
Deonte Cortez Childs, 29, 300 Highway 71 S. Apt. 2, Jackson. Count 1: Speeding 97 in a 70. Fees $280. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Fees $200.
Eric Marshall Christensen, 54, 3277 Edgerton St., Vadnais Heights. Count 1: Fleeing from a peace officer. Dismissed.
Deandre Jonathan Guilmant, 30, 12400 25th Ave. N., Plymouth. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Fees $200.
Thomas Londewa Ivy, 19, 2817 Boston Ave., Des Moines, Iowa. Count 1: Speeding 102 in a 70. Fees $380. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.
Anttonio Lewis-Lanier, 27, 808 N. Walnut Ave., Marshfield, Wis. Count 1: Speeding 85 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
