Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 3

Joshua David Lee Johnson, 27, 1010 11 Ave SW, Austin. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle, owner violation. Fees $280.

Jorge Jesus Lazaro, 20, 616 James Ave. Unit 106. Count 1: Expiration of driver’s license. Fees $180.

Arthur Eugene Wright, 32, 602 Columbus Ave. Count 1: DWI. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for 2 years. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $605. Count 3: Fourth-degree DWI. Dismissed.

Joel Daniel Davis, 41, 1027 Newton Ave. Count 1: DWI. Dismissed. Count 1: DWI alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 60 days; stay 56 days for 2 years; credit for time served 4 days. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $605.

Mitchell Paul Hieronimus, 26, 326 3 St. W, Blue Earth. Count 1: Open bottle law. Fees $180.

Anthony Edwin Radke, 35, 719 Alcove St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Sommer Beverly Blakemore, 20, 8373 157th St. W., Apple Valley. Count 1: Speeding 106 in a 70. Fees $380.

Sydney Kuhl Kania, 20, 1649 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul. Count 1: Speeding 105 in a 70. Fees $380.

Gartee Kennedy, 25, 1805 County Road 101 N Apt. 110, Plymouth. Count 1: No insurance owner. Fees $280.

Eno Buwe Mohamed, 27, 101 E. 5th St. Apt. 150, St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Rondal Darin Reliford, 58, P.O. Box 281, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Brandon Christopher Seals, 38, 2813 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding 90 in a 70. Fees $220. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Eizonte Malik Ryshed Smith, 25, P.O. Box 15101, Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding 89 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Dominick Dana Wilker, 27, 10761 760th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Fees $200.