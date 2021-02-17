Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 4

Bo Gay Htoo, 25, 752 Jessie St. Apt. 2, St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Brandon Stanley Johnson, 38, 119 Morningside Road. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault. Amended sentence: Commit to MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud 18 months; stay for 2 years. Supervised probation 2 years. Local confinement 42 days; credit for time served 42 days. Fees; $75. Count 3: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 1: Domestic abuse, no contact order. Commit to MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud 21 months; stay for 2 years. Supervised probation 2 years. Local confinement 28 days; credit for time served 28 days. Fees $80.

Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 27, 2523 Logan Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Driving after revocation $280. Count 1: Unlaw exercise of parking privileges. Fees $200.

Carlos David Morales, 21, 704 N. Lake St. Trailer 19, Lake Mills, Iowa. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180.

Jeremiah Darwin Vanriper, 38, 1428 Academy Ave. Count 1: Theft by swindle. Local confinement 365 days; stay 354 days for 2 years; credit for time served 11 days. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $1,303. Count 2: Issue dishonored check. Dismissed.

Antonio Christ Victor Villa, 37, 116 Euclid Ave. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Omar Talan Wood, 19, 18115 Pelican Road. Count 1: Vehicle registration. Fees $110. Count 2; No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Higenio Conception Madrigal, 55, 80083 180 St., Hayward. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Jordan Aaron Perry, 29, 3936C Orchard Ave., Kensett, Iowa. Count 1: Refusal to submit to testing. Dismissed. Count 2: Third-degree driving while impaired. Local confinement 180 days; stay 180 days for 1 year. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees $500.

Casey Allen Schultz, 25, 709 Water St. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Kristian Lee Sundve, 26, 910 Minnesota Ave. NW Apt. B, Bemidji. Count 1: Intent to escape vehicle tax. Dismissed. Count 2: Failure to deliver title within timeframe. Fees $200. Count 2: Operating vehicle with expired registration. Dismissed.

Jasmine Denia Adams, 29, 3611 Houston St. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200. Count 3: No seat belt. Fees $25. Count 4: No insurance. Fees $200.

Jack Kenneth Barkow, 22, 85 S. Union Blvd. Apt. 268, Denver, Colo. Count 1: 96 in a 70. Fees $280.

John Andrew Bergstrom, 31, 2122 Bush Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No insurance. Fees $200.

Justin Wade Doyle, 53, 826 4 Ave. S. Unit 202. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Tommie Meeshawn Edmonds, 26, W. 100 97th St. Apt. 13A, Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding 90 in a 70. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Celeste Brianna Guevara, 24, 365 2nd Ave. NE Apt. 4, Wells. Count 1: Speeding 95 in a 70. Fees $220.

Zane Christopher Klinger, 20, 58453 220th St., Austin. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Divine Yambong Kum, 48, 20211 Robinwood Court Apt. 30, Hagerstown, Md. Count 1: Speeding 89 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Carlos Alberto Lazaro Huerta, 19, 1202 18 St. E. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jose Donaldo Milla-Correa, 48, 3709 Bedford Ave., Omaha, Neb. Count 1: Duty to drive with due care. Fees $120. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Rondal Darin Reliford, 58, P.O. Box 281, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.