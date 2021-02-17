Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 8
Nicholas Tyler Olson, 33, 2401 Gene Ave. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180.
Cheyenne Katherine Severtson, 22, 214 Pearl St. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.
Omar Talan Wood, 19, 18115 Pelican Road. Count 1: Vehicle registration required. Fees $110. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.
Christian Allen Aguilera, 23, 1010 Saint John Ave. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $280. Count 2: Expired registration. Fees $30.
Devin Dean Deneffe, 25, 414 Allen Ave. Apt. 104, North Mankato. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.
Dionne Gerard Gipson, 40, 9223 Upland Lane, Maple Grove. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.
Denroy Ashan Jeffers, 32, 1110 4th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.
Adam Scott Bright, 27, 132 Song Mountain Drive, Tafton, Penn. Count 1: Speeding 95 in a 70. Fees $220.
Nichole Ann Carter, 26, N. 109 2nd Ave. Count 1: Speeding 90 in a 70. Fees $220.
Jacarius Dante Ford, 24, 1401 67th Ave. N. Apt. 302, Brooklyn Center. Count 1: Speeding 84 in a 70. Fees $130. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.
Adriel Amaya Jensen, 19, 813 W. 8th St., Waterloo, Iowa. Count 1: Speeding 91 in a 70. Fees $220.
Roger Koike, 32, 1105 12th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Speeding 79 in a 55. Fees $220. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.
Ashley Keuna Shanay Pitts, 33, 527 Yellow Brick Circle, Chaska. Count 1: Speeding 89 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.
