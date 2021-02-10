February 9, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 1

By Staff Reports

Published 7:00 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

James Raphel Fields, 30, 4223 Dupoint Ave. N. Apt. 2, Minneapolis. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Joseph Edward Rivers, 29, 422 Havana Road, Owatonna. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

