Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 1
James Raphel Fields, 30, 4223 Dupoint Ave. N. Apt. 2, Minneapolis. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.
Joseph Edward Rivers, 29, 422 Havana Road, Owatonna. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $280.
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
