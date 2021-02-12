Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 12

Lisa Ann Jensen, 37, 904 Fountain St. W. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Brian Kenneth Larkins, 34, 815 Minnesota Ave. Count 1: Domestic assault. Commit to MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud 26 months. Fees $130.

Khoeun Nut, 40, S. 950 3rd Ave. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Sandra Kay Rockwell, 74, 3500 3 Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Unlawful exercise of parking privileges. Fees $280.

Robert Neal Carroll, 41, 314 Main N. Unit 3, Bricelyn. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Monica Garza, 39, 710 11th St. N. Lot 23, Northwood, Iowa. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: No proof insurance. Fees $200.

Jessica Rae Morgan, 38, 1626 Bailey St., Hastings. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.