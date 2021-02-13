Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 18
Roderick Damon Tiller, 19, 201 NW Bergen St., Adams. Count 1: Allowing illegal operation of a vehicle. Fees $180.
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
