February 12, 2021

  • -9°

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 18

By Staff Reports

Published 6:15 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Roderick Damon Tiller, 19, 201 NW Bergen St., Adams. Count 1: Allowing illegal operation of a vehicle. Fees $180. 

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

