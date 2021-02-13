Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 19

Diana Marie Brown, 21, 808 Johnson St. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Arlexxus Malik Ellerbe, 24, 525 Edgewood Ave. Count 1: Littering. Fees $180.

Emilia Cano Jimenez, 39, 136 Lake St. E., Emmons. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180.

Carlos Manuel Vega, 18, 202 S. Garfield Ave. Count 1: Liquor consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Sergio Villalba, 25, 926 Jefferson Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Deondre Lynford Randolph, 31, 640 Marshall St. Count 1: Possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Fees $230.

Bobby Angelo Cross, 26, 9118 Louisiana Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Jessie Levi Heifner, 38, 506 11th St. N., Northwood, Iowa. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Kyle Jacob Orlowski, 34, 304 E. Elmore St. Manly, Iowa. Count 1: Speeding 94 in a 70. Fees $220.

Alejandro Pedro Paino, 18, 804 E. 6th St., Blue Earth. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Jasson Renne Ventura Caratachea, 38, 7815 Hearthside Ave. S. Apt. 105, Cottage Grove. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.