Hayward FD completes cancer training
The Hayward Fire Department completed cancer prevention training on Wednesday. Cancer is one of three most common issues experienced by firefighters; the others are cardiac and emotional trauma issues.
The training class was hosted by the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative, the statewide advocacy organization working to address “the growing health crisis in the Minnesota fire service.”
More than 8,000 firefighters have completed the training.
You Might Like
Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 24
Trevon Rashaud Wilkenson, 21, 716 Valley Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. The Tribune publishes all convictions where... read more