House damaged by fire in Albert Lea

An Albert Lea home was damaged by fire Friday morning on South Shore Drive in what authorities have deemed an accidental fire.

According to the Albert Lea Fire Department, authorities were called to the fire at 10:48 a.m. at 1324 S. Shore Drive.

At the time of the fire, there were three juvenile children at home, but all were able to safely evacuate the house to a neighbor’s home.

A press release states firefighters found the fire in a bedroom on the second floor. Crews extinguished the fire and worked to find hot spots.

The release states the fire appears to have started when the youngest child was playing with a lighter and accidentally started material in the bedroom on fire. The release stated the oldest child, who was of caregiver age, attempted to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but it did not work.

They then evacuated to a neighbor’s house. The family is currently displaced from the home.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.