Judith “Judy” H. Hanson

Judith ‘Judy’ H. (Johnson) Hanson passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home, surrounded by family on February 23, 2021. She was 83 years old.

A public visitation for Judy will take place on Sunday, February 28 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea. Masks are required, social distancing and current COVID restrictions will be followed. Please enter through the canopy doors. Instructions and guidance will be given by funeral home staff upon entrance. Together, the family and funeral home ask for the public’s cooperation to adhere to these guidelines for everyone’s safety.

Funeral Services for Judy will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 1 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Albert Lea. Reverend Michael Lilienthal will officiate. Family and friends may join us for a visitation one hour before the service at the church. Interment to follow at Lakewood Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on her obituary page at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com.

Judy was born in Northwood, IA on September 21, 1937 to Joseph and Cora (Frosager) Johnson. On April 8, 1961 Judy married Daniel ‘Danny’ Hanson. Together the couple had four children, Laurie ‘Yogi’, Chris ‘Tissy’, Brian, and Craig. Her spirit was dedicated to volunteering to help family and friends.

Judy and Danny loved to travel, and with Danny being a pilot, he flew Judy up 10,000 feet in the sky to see the lights above the local cities. Over the years, the couple made many different trips, including visiting family stationed in Germany. She always looked forward to their next vacation. With Danny and the kids, they would take their camper and spend weekends outdoors under the stars. Judy loved playing cards and board games with her family, while also being known to play pranks on them from time to time.

Being with family was Judy’s drive. They made countless road trips to visit her children employed across the country. The distances could not keep her from frequently visiting Tissy and family in Missouri. She absolutely loved connecting with all their children, whether it was talking over FaceTime or hours conversing over the phone with Brian. Judy was extremely close with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as they kept her active and young at heart. Judy thought the world of her son-in-law, John Neff, and through their special bond, Judy knew she could always rely on him. She was kind, giving and was ready to help any person in need. This side of her was apparent when Yogi was deployed and Judy helped care for her boys.

Judy was loved by all who met her, and she held a loving place in her heart for her dialysis team and caregivers at St. John’s.

Judith is survived by her husband, Danny; daughters, Laurie (John) Neff and Chris (Keith) Ammons; sons, Brian (Terry) Hanson and Craig (Lori) Hanson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Town, and June Larson; she will be missed by many family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Cora Johnson; granddaughter, Tara Hanson; sisters, Lois Davis, Clarine Koepke and Irene Modderman; brother, Harlan Johnson; brother-in-law, John Larson. May they all be at peace in heaven.