Letter: Enforce the laws in place

On Jan. 6, 140 police officers were injured in Washington, D.C., and one was killed. Those responsible for the attacks on policemen need to be identified and charged. Those who encouraged that violence should understand that they bear responsibility. Those who encouraged that violence should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Our District 27A representative wrote in the Jan. 30 edition of the Albert Lea Tribune about co-authoring a bill to strengthen the penalties for those who attack law enforcement. That is all right. But often the important thing is not how strong the penalty is but whether there is the will to enforce it. One hundred forty police officers were injured and one was killed. Let us agree such behavior is not acceptable. Let us work together to enforce the laws we have and hold accountable the people responsible for that violence on Jan. 6. If we are not going to protect the police by enforcing the laws we have, why make new ones?

Joel Xavier

Ellendale