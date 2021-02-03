Letter: Get informed on the Declaration, other principles

During the Trump presidency, 1776 Commission was formed to accurately give the facts regarding the founding of our nation. It is published in an easy-to-read form with photos inserted from the various eras.

• Meaning of the Declaration

• Records of Constitutional principles, including slavery, progressivism, fascism, communism, racism and identity politics

• The task of national renewal, role of the family in teaching the meaning of American freedom and reverence for the laws of our nation

For some reason, the incoming political party failed to understand or care about the importance of embracing our heritage with Judeo/Christian values. Within an hour after inauguration, this was struck down with the stroke of Biden’s pen. (A planned action before the day of inauguration.)

Those who do not appreciate our heritage have another aim for our school children: the 1619 Project, which does away with the facts of our nation’s past and want it in our children’s classrooms.

The 1776 report is well done, giving the good, the bad and the ugly history of our nation. Yes, there are some dark days in our past. We can’t deny or defend them, but we must make every effort to keep working to make our nation acknowledge, repent and repair our failures.

Parents, this writer would urge you to look up the 1776 Commission. Print it out, place it in a three-ring binder. I hope it will become a part of your family’s study of what’s true and accurate of our wonderful nation formed by founders who gave their all for our well-being. All of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence died for their actions. Their houses were burned and their families were left with nothing. Did they do all this in vain for our future? You may wish to purchase the book “The Signers: The 56 Stories Behind the Declaration of Independence” by Dennis Brindell Fradin, copyrighted in 2002 by Walker Publishing Co. Inc.

It’s time to stand firm, get informed and vote for candidates who revere our history.

Carol Bybee

Albert Lea