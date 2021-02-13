Letter: The heart of the matter

We should treat each other like we are the most precious thing ever to one another!

We are a gift to one another to cherish and love always.

This is how Lord Jesus sees us.

Let us be this way to each other!

What does the title Creator mean? Someoen who put their very essence into who he created with the greatest love and care!

This means Jesus died to save God’s precious creation: Us.

How about making Lord Jesus your Valentine? Mark 12: 28-31.

Jodi Bolinger

Albert Lea