Machine shed destroyed by fire

A machine shed was reported destroyed Tuesday night in a fire in southwestern Freeborn County.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a call of the fire at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday at 12825 625th Ave., Emmons.

When deputies arrived, the shed, which had formerly been used as a hog barn, was reportedly fully engulfed in flames and most of the roof was already down.

The Emmons and Kiester fire departments responded, along with Kiester Ambulance.

The Sheriff’s Office stated two semis and grain trailers were in the shed at the time of the fire.

Damage was estimated at $200,000.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist with the investigation.