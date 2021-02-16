On February 13, 2021, Mary Ellen (Crabtree) Lerberg of Ellendale, passed away surrounded by family at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna. She was 76 years old.

A memorial service for Mary will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 20, at First Lutheran Church, Ellendale. Pastor Arne Halbakken will officiate. Family and friends may join us for a visitation two hours before the service at the church. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Seating for the service will be limited, but a livestream will be available on her obituary page at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com.

Mary was born on August 16, 1944 to Henry A. and Ella Mae (Knight) Crabtree. She grew up in rural Ellendale and graduated from Ellendale High School in 1962. While in school, Mary was active in many organizations, played in the band and was a majorette. After graduation, she worked at Federated Insurance in Owatonna. On August 9, 1964 she married the love of her life, Andrew (Andy) Lerberg, at the United Methodist Church in Ellendale. Several years after Mary joined Andy in managing the Lerberg businesses, Mary became a familiar face on Ellendale’s main street. Her artistic skills in decorating were on display at Lerberg’s Dry Goods and Gifts until 2004 when she was instrumental in opening Lerberg’s Fitness Center, from which she retired in 2017.

Her life centered on family, community and faith. She was known as a great cook and hosted many family holidays and gatherings. Mary could be found at any activity in which her daughters or grandchildren were participants. The Panthers had no more dedicated fan and she traveled to Wisconsin to support grandsons there. Mary was a member of the Memories Car Club and enjoyed cruises with Andy and club member friends. She was a member of the Ellendale Lion’s club and an active member at Ellendale’s First Lutheran Church, where she was a choir member, ladies’ aide, altar guild, Luther League Chaperone and involved with other activities.

She believed in the motto “Life is Better at the Lake” and enjoyed summers at the family cabin on Beaver Lake. Mary was captain of her pontoon, “Mary Ellen”, and could be found on sunny days circling the lake and enjoying time with her children and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years, Andy; daughters, Angela (Troy) Entwisle and Wendy (John) Schultz; grandchildren, Jordan and Trevor Entwisle and Jade, Sidney and Jack Schultz; sisters, Gloria (Gene) Pogalz and Naomi Wangsness; sister-in-law, Jo Lerberg and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents Henry and Ella Mae; sister, Sharon; brother, Lloyd; a niece and a great-niece.

Family would also like to give a special thanks to Chelsey Johnson for her excellent care.

In honor of Mary, tell your children, grandchildren and others that you love them today and hug them when it is safe. Life is so short!