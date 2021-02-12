Mayo to host virtual community forum on COVID-19 vaccinations

Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota will host a free virtual COVID-19 community forum from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. The forum, which is open to the general public, will feature several Mayo Clinic experts, who will discuss pandemic-related topics, including vaccination for COVID-19.

Speakers will include Dr Robert Albright Jr., regional vice president for the southeast Minnesota region of Mayo Clinic Health System.

Albright will be joined by:

Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic, who co-chairs the COVID-19 vaccine allocation and distribution work group.

Dr. Sarah Crane, an internal medicine physician at Mayo Clinic, who specializes in geriatric medicine. She has assisted with COVID-19 vaccination planning and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines at Mayo locations in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna, Red Wing and Rochester.

Dr. Nicole G. Schmidt, the regional manager for environment safety and emergency management in the southeast Minnesota region of Mayo Clinic Health System, and the regional incident commander. Schmidt also is a member of the Southeast Minnesota Disaster Health Coalition, working closely with public health officials from counties in southern Minnesota.

Those interested in attending the COVID-19 community forum should register through the link in the Classes and Events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website.