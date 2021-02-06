MnDOT reminds public not to push snow on to roadways

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds the public that it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street.

“Placing snow on or near a public road creates hazards, including drainage problems, drifting, sight obstruction and unsafe access,” said Andrew Fischbach, MnDOT District 6 East maintenance superintendent. “Keep crosswalks, intersections, entrances and exits clean and unobstructed.”

Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit the plowing, blowing, shoveling or otherwise placing of snow on to public roads. This includes the ditch and right of way along roads.

Violations are considered misdemeanors, but civil penalties also apply if the placement of snow creates a hazard.

The civil liability can extend to both the property owner and the person who placed the snow.

MnDOT maintenance crews in southeast Minnesota plow and maintain over 3,600 miles of state highways and intersections. Throughout the entire state of Minnesota, MnDOT is responsible for about 12,000 miles.