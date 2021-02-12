Notice
Arlen Groe
Aug. 5, 1935-Feb. 11, 2021
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Arlen Groe, 85, Albert Lea, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 11, in Good Samaritan Society.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16, at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Pastor John Holt will officiate. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.
