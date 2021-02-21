NOTICE OF ABATEMENT – MARCH 8, 2021
Notice Of Public
Hearing For Abatement
Resolution
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that City Council of the City of Emmons, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing prior to a regular meeting of the City Council beginning at 7:00 p.m., on March 8, 2021 to be held at Emmons City Hall/Council Chambers on the proposal that the City abate property taxes levied by the City on the property identified as tax parcel numbers:
Tract A 6.04 acres (Rev Desc #3598 PT Grove lot in NW 1/4 33-101-22)
The total amount of the taxes proposed to be abated by the City of the property identified above for up to a 5 year period is estimated to be not more than $9,646.
All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing.
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 20th day of February, 2021
PUBLIC HEARING – MARCH 2, 2021
