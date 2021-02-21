NOTICE OF ABATEMENT – MARCH 8, 2021

Notice Of Public

Hearing For Abatement

Resolution

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that City Council of the City of Emmons, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing prior to a regular meeting of the City Council beginning at 7:00 p.m., on March 8, 2021 to be held at Emmons City Hall/Council Chambers on the proposal that the City abate property taxes levied by the City on the property identified as tax parcel numbers:

Tract A 6.04 acres (Rev Desc #3598 PT Grove lot in NW 1/4 33-101-22)

The total amount of the taxes proposed to be abated by the City of the property identified above for up to a 5 year period is estimated to be not more than $9,646.

All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing.

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 20th day of February, 2021