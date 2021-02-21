NOTICE – PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST/BANCROFT

Publication Notice

NOTICE is hereby given that the Public Accuracy Test of the Optical Scan election tabulating equipment, to be used at the Bancroft Township Election to be held March 9, 2021 will be conducted in the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, Freeborn County Government Center, 411 Broadway Avenue South, Albert Lea, Minnesota at 10:00 am on Friday, February 26, 2021.

This public test is open to the general public.

Statutory Authority: MS 201.221; 203B.09; 204C.361; 204D.11 and 206.56.

Pat Martinson

Freeborn County

Auditor-Treasurer

Dated: February 20, 2021

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 20th day of February, 2021