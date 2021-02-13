NOTICE – STORM WATER POLLUTION PREVENTIO

Public Notice

City Of Albert Lea

Storm Water Pollution

Prevention Plan Public

Annual Meeting

The City of Albert Lea will be holding an annual public meeting to discuss and receive input on the City’s Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) on March 19, 2021 at 11:00 am via ZOOM (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86060122713). This meeting is being held in accordance with the City’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System General Permit to Discharge Storm Water, as issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The intent of this meeting is to present the most recent version of the City’s SWPPP, to educate the public on the SWPPP efforts, and to receive public input regarding the SWPPP. The SWPPP document is available online at http://www.cityofalbertlea.org or may be viewed in hard copy by contacting the Engineering Department as listed below. Interested persons may make comments at the meeting or prior to the meeting by contacting the Engineering Department at:

Engineering Department

City of Albert Lea

221 E. Clark Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007

(507) 377-4325

Dalton Syverson

City Engineering Dept.

DATED: February 13, 2021

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 13th day of February, 2021