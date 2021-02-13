NOTICE – STORM WATER POLLUTION PREVENTIO
Public Notice
City Of Albert Lea
Storm Water Pollution
Prevention Plan Public
Annual Meeting
The City of Albert Lea will be holding an annual public meeting to discuss and receive input on the City’s Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) on March 19, 2021 at 11:00 am via ZOOM (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86060122713). This meeting is being held in accordance with the City’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System General Permit to Discharge Storm Water, as issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The intent of this meeting is to present the most recent version of the City’s SWPPP, to educate the public on the SWPPP efforts, and to receive public input regarding the SWPPP. The SWPPP document is available online at http://www.cityofalbertlea.org or may be viewed in hard copy by contacting the Engineering Department as listed below. Interested persons may make comments at the meeting or prior to the meeting by contacting the Engineering Department at:
Engineering Department
City of Albert Lea
221 E. Clark Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007
(507) 377-4325
Dalton Syverson
City Engineering Dept.
DATED: February 13, 2021
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 13th day of February, 2021
