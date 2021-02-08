Peak energy alert issued
Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services has issued a peak alert due to the demand for electricity on the regional grid on Monday.
Members are asked to shift flexible electricity use to after 8 p.m.
Elevated peak demand leads to higher power costs during the peak alert.
People can conserve electricity by doing the following:
• Lowering their thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.
• Doing laundry before or after the peak alert, and using cold water when washing clothes.
• Reheating leftovers in the microwave.
• Finding a new book or magazine to read instead of watching TV.
• Play board games instead of video games.
• Wait to bathe until after 8 p.m. Set the thermostat on your water heater to 120 degrees.
A news release states members can help keep rates stable and affordable by conserving electricity during the peak alert period.
