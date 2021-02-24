PROBATE – CECIL M. JOHNSON

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.

24-PR-21-232

Notice And Order Of

Hearing On Petition

For Probate Of Will And

Appointment Of Personal

Representative And

Notice To Creditors

Estate of Cecil M. Johnson, aka Cecil Maureen Johnson, Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 7, 2021, at 8:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, August 19, 2020, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Kyle S. Johnson, whose address is 2606 Hidden Valley Lane, Stillwater, MN, 55082 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: 02/12/2021

Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

COURT SEAL

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Eythan G Frandle

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt &

Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue S.E.

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No:

0398362

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 373-7863

Email:

jweiss@albertlealaw.com

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 17th & 24th days of February, 2021